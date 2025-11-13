Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $188.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.29. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

