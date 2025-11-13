United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $152,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 4,436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,221,000 after buying an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $859.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $837.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.