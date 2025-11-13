Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 31.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

