Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

