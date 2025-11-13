Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Post worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Post stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Post declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.