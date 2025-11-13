ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 20,581 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

