eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of eBay worth $61,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

