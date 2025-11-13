Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 91,976 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,976 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $73,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.