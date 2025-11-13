Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $59.36 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302,459 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $59,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $191,369,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after buying an additional 1,522,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after buying an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

