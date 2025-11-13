SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,592 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $662,250.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,354.16. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 291,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,976,321.75. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 712,336 shares of company stock valued at $37,611,319. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

