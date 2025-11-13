GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF $CONL Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 2,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of CONL opened at $28.19 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $73.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

