SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 4,545 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Upstart by 839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 9.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 62,212 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 180.10 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,287.14. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $2,705,438.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,214 shares of company stock worth $6,803,558 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

