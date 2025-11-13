Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $78,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $254.55 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.12 and its 200-day moving average is $299.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

