Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $67,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:MLM opened at $615.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $665.18. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $621.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

