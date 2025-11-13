Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Coupang worth $56,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coupang by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 137.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 503,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

