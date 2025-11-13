SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 20,314 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $463,723.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 692,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,487.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $86,397.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,433.76. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock valued at $25,068,869. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

