Piper Sandler Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $250.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

monday.com Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.36, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

