Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $442,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,841,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Arete Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

