BABB (BAX) Price Reaches $0.0000

BABB (BAX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One BABB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BABB has a market capitalization of $982.38 thousand and approximately $13.12 thousand worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BABB Token Profile

BABB launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,259,947,394 tokens. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

