Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $568.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $505.05 and last traded at $495.88, with a volume of 324304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $489.26.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $527.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $485.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.08.

In other news, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,921.13. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $3,047,770.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and sold 42,774 shares worth $18,450,408. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,406,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,260,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 141.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

