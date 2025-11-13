Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Price Tops $169.28

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for $169.28 or 0.00164422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $2.98 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 8,491,688 tokens. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 8,491,688.40435656. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 169.23566003 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,832,148.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

