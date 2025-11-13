Pollux Coin (POX) One Day Volume Hits $105.65 Thousand

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $105.65 thousand worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,533,528 coins and its circulating supply is 42,533,624 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxdao.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 42,532,601.707828 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.03128118 USD and is up 23.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $103,927.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

