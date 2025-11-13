Comparing Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) & Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Waystar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Waystar 10.69% 6.83% 4.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 1 0 1 0 2.00 Waystar 0 1 11 4 3.19

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arqit Quantum and Waystar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arqit Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.89%. Waystar has a consensus target price of $48.15, indicating a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Arqit Quantum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Waystar.

Volatility and Risk

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waystar has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Waystar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $290,000.00 1,593.37 -$54.58 million N/A N/A Waystar $1.04 billion 6.79 -$19.12 million $0.62 59.52

Waystar has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Summary

Waystar beats Arqit Quantum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

