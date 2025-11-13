Evercore ISI Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

NYSE LOW opened at $234.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

