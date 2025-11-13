Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $337.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.65. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.03 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.