Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

NYSE NTR opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 48.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,328 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

