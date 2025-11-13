Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 725 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 2,646.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,048,565.10. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,520 shares of company stock valued at $31,132,002. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.