Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 15,204 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $165,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 205,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.8%

PANW stock opened at $210.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

