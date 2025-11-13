Nwam LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 58,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

