Nwam LLC Sells 30,020 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMEE. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 369.8% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMEE stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

