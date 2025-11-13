Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,100 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 69.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.3% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

