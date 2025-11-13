Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.29 Million in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 1,413,400.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,026,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Roku by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Roku Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $105.92 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -529.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.Roku’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $5,193,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,844.40. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,463 shares of company stock worth $53,393,847. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.