Nwam LLC Buys 540 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nwam LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

