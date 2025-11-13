THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. THK had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter.

THK stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. THK has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of THK to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

