Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Ceragon Networks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $187,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 132.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 49,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

