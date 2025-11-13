Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock worth $529,026,559. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

