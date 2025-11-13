Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF $FSEC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

