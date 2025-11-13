Nwam LLC Sells 7,163 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

