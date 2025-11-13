National Pension Service Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

National Pension Service raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,559 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.30% of Howmet Aerospace worth $226,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after purchasing an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,666,000 after acquiring an additional 206,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $204.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $235.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.79.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

