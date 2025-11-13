Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust $GGN

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 112.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 361,883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 671,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 237,541 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 396,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 205,731 shares during the period. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 464,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

