Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,539 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193,795,994 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,539,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after acquiring an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,580,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.