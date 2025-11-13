Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

