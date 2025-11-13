Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,519 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 99.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,831,000 after buying an additional 1,679,777 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Merus by 51.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,501,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after acquiring an additional 508,063 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Merus by 17.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,400,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,933,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in Merus by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,043,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 259,055 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.26. Merus N.V. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $96.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

