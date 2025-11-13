National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.24% of Synopsys worth $189,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,357,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.30 and a 200 day moving average of $514.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Baird R W cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

