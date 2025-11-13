National Pension Service Sells 5,312 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.25% of Cigna Group worth $219,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,885,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,357,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $270.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average of $302.06. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

