National Pension Service Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,129 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $221,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $434.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.47 and a 200 day moving average of $428.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

