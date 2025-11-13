National Pension Service Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 189,430 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of Sherwin-Williams worth $185,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after acquiring an additional 245,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after purchasing an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $344.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.46 and a 200-day moving average of $349.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.