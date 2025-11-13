Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after buying an additional 69,293 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,843,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,886 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

