Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,356 ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF $IQQQ

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQQQ. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 68,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.09.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

