iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 338.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $126.87 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

